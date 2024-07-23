Motor vehicle inspections still unavailable in Mass. days after global tech meltdown, RMV says

BOSTON — Motor vehicle inspections are still unavailable in Massachusetts on Tuesday, more than four full days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide.

In a statement, a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles spokesperson said, “Motor vehicle inspections are unavailable in the state due to the global outage on Friday, July 19, which impacted the use of some technology. The Registry continues to coordinate with its vendor, OPUS, and inspection sites to remedy issues.”

Motorcycle inspections are available in the Bay State, the RMV noted.

The software issue, which also grounded flights globally, was caused by a Crowdstrike “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” the company’s CEO said.

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Delta has also been hit hard by the tech meltdown. The airline was still trying to restore operations on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has launched an investigation into Delta.

