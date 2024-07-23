Motor vehicle inspections to resume Wednesday in Mass. following global tech outage, MassDOT says

BOSTON — Motor vehicle inspections will once again be available to Massachusetts drivers on Wednesday, according to MassDOT. The RVM had been unable to process inspections due to a faulty software update that caused a technological outage last week.

The RMV will also be giving extra time for some drivers to get their vehicle reinspected, according to MassDOT.

“The Registry is granting additional time to get retests for vehicle owners with failed motor vehicle inspections prior to July 19. The Registry will extend anyone whose reinspection date expired between 7/19/2024 through 7/31/2024 until 8/10/2024 for their free re-inspection,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Motorcycle owners have been able to get inspections over the past few days, according to officials.

You can visit this link to find a station near you.

The software issue, which also grounded flights globally, was caused by a Crowdstrike “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” the company’s CEO said.

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Delta has also been hit hard by the tech meltdown. The airline was still trying to restore operations on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has launched an investigation into Delta.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group