Mother Nature Brings More Business, Longer-lasting Snowfall to Massachusetts Ski Areas

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Slopes were buzzing with skiers and snowboarders at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area in Westminster Friday.

Many showed up to beat the rush of people expected over the long holiday weekend and February break, but they became part of the rush instead.

Kira Ferro and her boyfriend showed up Friday for a Valentine’s Day date. Ferro was expecting to see very few people on the trails because it was on a weekday, but “We pulled up, and I was like, ‘Oops.’”

When asked about how the ski season is fairing, Wachusett Mountain Owner Carolyn Crowley Stimpson playfully responded, “So far, so good. Do you have any wood [to knock on]? She says visitation is up about 10 to 15 percent over last year.

“We’re definitely ahead of last year, but last year, it rained every week,” said Stimpson.

While Wachusett still made 130 million gallons of snow like in years past, the snow has been sticking around since the temperatures are colder.

While Mother Nature has been offering a hand with its snow supply, it has helped Nashoba Valley Ski Area Nashoba Valley Ski Area – Skiing, Snowboarding, Lessons, Rentals, Tubing in Westford. “We’ve made snow a lot less hours than we normally do,” according to Nashoba President Al Fletcher. He estimates visitation is about 20-25 percent ahead of last year.

“We’re heading into the February vacation week with a lot of momentum and great coverage throughout all of our trails,” Fletcher explained.

Speaking of trails, skiers and snowboarders said they feel and see the difference in the condition of the slopes.

“No bare spots. Very little ice,” according to Nick Constas. “I just can’t say enough about the conditions.”

