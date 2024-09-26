Mother of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts to plead guilty to murder

NASHUA, N.H. — The mother of Elijah Lewis is planning to plead guilty to his murder, nearly three years after the 5-year-old boy was found dead in a Massachusetts park in 2021.

Danielle Dauphinais of Merrimack is expected to appear at Hillsborough Superior Court South on Thursday morning to take a plea deal.

The plead would include a sentence of 55 years to life for second-degree murder. Dauphinais would also receive two sentences of up to 7 years for witness tampering, to be served concurrently with each other.

A lawsuit against Dauphinais claims she “tortured Elijah” and that at the time of his death, he only weighed as much as a watermelon/

The autopsy finds facial and scalp injuries, malnourishment, and traces of fentanyl.

Dauphinais was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in connection with her son’s death in April 2022. Dauphinais and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Both remain in prison.

Boston 25 Legal Expert Peter Elikann says this case could hopefully bring some improvements to the decision of children your and families in New Hampshire and to other children.

“I think this could be a catalyst for change and improvement for the better and unfortunately, it’s on the on the tortured and dead bodies of these heartbreakingly sad childhood experiences.”

There’s another condition to Dauphinais’s plea agreement that she may not profit off these offenses, including getting paid to write a book, movie, TV, or any other medium on the murder of Elijah Lewis.

