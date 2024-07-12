Most of Massachusetts under a flood watch through Saturday night

DEDHAM, Mass. — A flood watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to heavy rain and the possibility of storms on Saturday.

The flood watch is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 8 p.m. Saturday. Southern Berkshire County is under a flood watch until 2 p.m.

Rainfall on Saturday will be torrential at times, Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Friday forecast.

“We are on a Weather Alert for Saturday to account for heavy rain and the risk for some thunder and lightning,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog. Rain is possible at any point, and it will be very heavy at times.

The flood watch was issued due to the chance of up to 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with dry and mostly sunny conditions.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

