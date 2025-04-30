Boston man facing gun, drug charges after traffic stop in Mattapan

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Mattapan on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Andrew Wright, 58, of Jamaica Plain is charged with possession of a Class B Substance with intent to distribute, receiving stolen property (firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Wright was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Officers arrested Wright during a drug investigation in the area of 39 Baird St. in Mattapan, after seeing a vehicle parked in a crosswalk at that location, police said.

The vehicle, driven by a man later identified as Wright, briefly was moved after Wright exited and re-entered, then moved it into a proper parking space.

Investigators soon learned that the vehicle’s license plates were improperly attached, and belonged to a different vehicle.

Wright then entered an apartment at 39 Baird St. for approximately five minutes before returning to the vehicle and driving away, police said.

Officers continued surveillance and initiated a traffic stop at Morton Street and Arborway.

During the stop, officers informed Wright of the registration violation.

Officers learned that Wright did not possess a valid driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle’s center console revealed a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Police said officers searched Wright and the vehicle and found the following:

A black Sig Sauer firearm loaded with ten rounds of ammunition, located in a duffel bag on the back seat.

A digital scale, measuring cup, plastic bag containing baking soda, and a razor.

An undisclosed amount of U.S. cash.

Wright was taken into custody without incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

