Mosquitos in Blackstone test positive for West Nile Virus

Officials are asking some residents of Worcester County to take precautions after some mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Central Mass Mosquito Project will spray parts of the town of Blackstone after some mosquitos in the southeast of town tested positive for the virus.

West Nile is typically transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were six human cases in the Bay State in 2023.

While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected show no symptoms but when present fever and flu-like illness are common.

“We urge all Blackstone residents to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites given this notification,” said Health Agent Colleen Strapponi. “The Town will continue to keep residents up-to-date regarding West Nile Virus as more information becomes available.”

Blackstone provided the following tips for residents.

Avoid Mosquito Bites — Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening, after 6 p.m. or early morning. Otherwise, take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing. Mosquitoes can be active during daylight hours when the temperatures are cool.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it is hot, wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Apply Insect Repellent When You Go Outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under 2 months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home — Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having tightly fitted screens on all windows and doors.

The Central Mass Mosquito Control Project will spray on Friday, July 19, after 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group