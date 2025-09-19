Local

Morrissey show in Boston cancelled due to ‘credible threat’ on singer’s life

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
The Glastonbury Festival 2011 - Day Two GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Morrissey performs live on the pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2011 in Glastonbury, England. The festival, which started in 1970 has grown into Europe's largest music festival attracting more than 175,000 people over five days (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
BOSTON — Morrisey’s show in Boston this weekend has been cancelled due to a “credible threat” on the singer’s life.

His Saturday show at MGM Musical Hall at Fenway is canceled, according to an Instagram post by the venue.

“ In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow’s engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled,” MGM Music Hall wrote on social media.

The English rockster’s Friday night show at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut has also been cancelled.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, a 26-year-old man has been released on bail after allegedly threatening to kill Morrissey ahead of an appearance last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

