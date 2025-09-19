Morrissey show in Boston cancelled due to ‘credible threat’ on singer’s life

BOSTON — Morrisey’s show in Boston this weekend has been cancelled due to a “credible threat” on the singer’s life.

His Saturday show at MGM Musical Hall at Fenway is canceled, according to an Instagram post by the venue.

“ In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow’s engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled,” MGM Music Hall wrote on social media.

The English rockster’s Friday night show at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut has also been cancelled.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, a 26-year-old man has been released on bail after allegedly threatening to kill Morrissey ahead of an appearance last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group