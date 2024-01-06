Morning fire damages Woburn home, draws mutual aid from several neighboring towns

WOBURN, Mass. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Woburn that drew mutual aid from several neighboring towns on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

At 5:09 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a single-family house at 46 Richard Circle.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out of the home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Woburn fire (Woburn Fire Lt. Robishaw)

The Reading Fire Department, which was among several local departments that responded to the fire, posted several photographs of the blaze on their Facebook page.

“Early this morning, Reading Firefighters from Engine 3 helped Woburn Firefighters tackle a 2nd alarm house fire on Richard Circle,” Reading Fire said. “Providing and receiving mutual aid ensures sufficient personnel on emergency scenes.”

Firefighters from other local departments including Winchester, Burlington, Stoneham, and Medford also responded to provide mutual aid. Wilmington, Lexington, Wakefield and Malden provided station coverage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group