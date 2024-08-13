‘More toxic’: Potent sedative triggering unexpected spike in overdoses, Mass. hospital warns

WORCESTER, Mass. — A potent new sedative has made its way into the street-level supply of fentanyl and other drugs in central Massachusetts, triggering an unexpected spike in opioid overdoses in Worcester, health officials are warning.

Recent blood tests involving patients at UMass Memorial Health have shown the presence of medetomidine, a veterinary anesthetic drug not seen before in overdose cases in Massachusetts, according to a spokesperson for the healthcare system.

The spokesperson described medetomidine as “more toxic, more dangerous, and more difficult to treat,” while also noting that it has already caused a high number of overdoses in other states and Canada.

Medetomidine, an undetectable fentanyl adulterant that extends the sedating and analgesic effects of opioids, slows the human heart rate to dangerous levels. It’s also much more powerful than xylazine, a chemical also found in local blood tests but previously known to the area.

Doctors have also warned that the effects of medetomidine cannot be reversed by naloxone.

“The ED [emergency department] had multiple patients present with opioid overdoses with dangerously slow heart rates and hypotension despite multiple doses of naloxone,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In early June, NPR reported that there were 160 medetomidine-related hospitalizations in Philadelphia over three or four days.

Large-scale overdose events were also reported in Pittsburgh and Toronto, Canada, the news outlet noted.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group