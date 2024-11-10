More than 6,700 athletes take part in the 2024 Boston Half marathon

BOSTON — On a chilly November morning, more than 6,700 athletes laced up their sneakers to run the take part in the 2024 Boston Half marathon

The B.A.A Half Marathon, presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund welcomed 6,767 athletes from 46 U.S. states (plus Washington, DC) and 93 countries to Boston on November 10.

Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie and Ethiopia’s Fentaye Belayneh sprinted to victories in the men’s and women’s open divisions, clocking times of 1:01:46 and 1:10:26.

Americans Daniel Romanchuk (47:38) and Michelle Wheeler (1:00:25) won the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions, respectively, with Romanchuk setting a new event record in the process.

“Because I had a good training session, I knew I could win here,” said Haileselassie, admitting that the undulating hills played to his advantage. “It was a fantastic and really good course, and I liked it like that.”

The top seven women finished within a seven-second span, as Belayneh used every ounce of energy to sprint up the final hill and cross first in 1:10:26, ahead of fellow Ethiopians Mestawut Fikir (1:10:27) and Senayet Getachew (1:10:27).

“I knew Boston was a good course and I prepared very well, and I turned out to be the winner,” said Belayneh, who was 12th here a year ago. “It was a tough race, but I knew I would hold on. I had a little bit leftover, and I used that to win.”

Top American women’s honors went to B.A.A. High-Performance team member Megan Hasz, finishing tenth in her first half marathon in 1:11:27.

2024 BOSTON HALF CHAMPIONS:

Open Men: Yemane Haileselassie, 1:01:46

Open Women: Fentaye Belayneh, 1:10:26

Top American Open Men: Robert Miranda, 1:02:09^

Top American Open Women: Megan Hasz, 1:11:27

Wheelchair Men: Daniel Romanchuk, 47:38*

Wheelchair Women: Michelle Wheeler, 1:00:25

T11-T13 (Vision Impairment) Men: Irwin Ramirez, 1:33:14

T11-T13 (Vision Impairment) Women: Jennifer Herring, 1:42:02

T45/T46/T47 (Upper-limb Impairment) Men: Atsbha Gebremeskel, 1:18:58*

T45/T46/T47 (Upper-limb Impairment) Women: Adrienne Keane, 2:00:56*

T61-T64, T42-T44 (Lower-limb Impairment) Men: Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, 1:19:43*

T61-T64, T42-T44 (Lower-limb Impairment) Women: Kelly Bruno, 1:36:33*

T35-T38 (Coordination Impairment) Men: Joseph Drake, 1:19:43*

T35-T38 (Coordination Impairment) Women: Cristina Burbach, 1:42:21*

Non-Binary: Samuel Goldberg, 1:42:27

*Event Record

^Fastest American in Boston Half history

