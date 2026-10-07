More than 600,000 mail-in ballots headed to Massachusetts voters

Mass. — Massachusetts voters who plan to cast their ballots by mail should keep an eye on their mailboxes.

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 600,000 mail-in ballots are already on their way to voters across the Commonwealth.

Local election officials are also expected to mail out another 300,000 ballots in the coming days.

Voters who still need to request a mail-in ballot have until October 27 to do so.

Election officials are reminding voters that completed ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by November 6 in order to be counted.

Residents looking for additional voting information are encouraged to contact their local election office or use the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group