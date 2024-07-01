More than 30 beaches closed in Massachusetts ahead of Fourth of July

QUINCY, Mass. — More than 30 beaches in Massachusetts are closed to swimmers on Monday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday due to bacteria concerns.

As of Monday morning, there were 31 beaches, lakes, and ponds closed, including popular destinations on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s interactive beach water quality dashboard.

Nearly all of those bodies of water are closed due to harmful bacteria levels, the dashboard indicated.

The dashboard is updated daily at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during beach season.

The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored. This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming at the beach.

Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts weekly water quality testing at the start of each week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

