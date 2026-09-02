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More than 1,300 Encore Boston Harbor Casino workers will go on strike Friday morning

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

EVERETT, Mass. — More than 1,300 workers at Encore Boston Harbor Casino are set to go on strike Friday at 7 a.m., after the union’s contract expired and negotiations over a new agreement remain unresolved.

Workers held a “test strike” Tuesday night, signaling that employees are prepared to walk off the job if a deal is not reached.

The union is seeking raises for both tipped and non-tipped employees. Workers say higher wages are a key issue as they negotiate a new contract with Encore Boston Harbor.

The workers previously voted to authorize a strike in 2023. However, a deal was reached during those negotiations before employees ultimately had to walk off the job.

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If an agreement is reached before 7 a.m. Friday, the planned strike could be avoided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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