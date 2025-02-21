MEDFORD, Mass. — With a reputation for serving baked beans and cod, Boston traditionally had a reputation for being a bit boring when it comes to food.

But that’s changing.

A vibrant ethnic restaurant scene is spicing things up around here.

At Neighborhood Kitchen in Medford, there’s plenty of sizzle.

Chef Flexx, AKA Eddie George, serves up Caribbean favorites like Haitian Spaghetti and Chicken Creole.

“I would say it’s Caribbean fusion.”

He opened this spot back in 2020 and now has four restaurants in the Boston area. He’s also built up a solid catering business as well.

He has more than 100 employees.

‘More ethnic groups represented’: Boston’s restaurant scene is getting spiced up

The Chef started his career cooking for family and friends in Mattapan when he was growing up.

He says more people are now more open to trying new types of food.

“It’s constantly changing in the city where you’re seeing more ethnic groups being represented and I think that’s a great thing.”

As the restaurant scene changes and ethnic food becomes more popular, Chef says that’s not only good for the palette, but for society.

“If you’re eating something and somebody passes by and they look it and say wow, because you know people eat with their eyes first, they can ask the person about it, and it starts a conversation.”

Restaurante Cesaria has been serving Cape Verdean favorites on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester for 22 years.

“We are known for our cachupa which is one of our national staple dishes,” said Tony Barros, who owns and manages the restaurant.

Cachupa is slow cooked stew with beans, corn, and fish or meat.

Barros also thinks people are getting more adventurous.

For example, he says when they first opened and served grilled octopus, some people were put off by it. Now, he says he sees it on many menus.

The food may be the star attraction at Restaurante Cesaria, but there’s lot more going on.

“We have live music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday . . . folks like to learn more about the culture.”

In Somerville, its now possible to get coffee that originates in Rwanda.

Francois Tuyishime opened Yego Coffee two years ago.

“I was born and grew up in a coffee farming family so I’m the third generation of coffee person.”

He lovingly roasts all the coffee served in the shop. He says customers say some of his brews have notes of fruits like cranberry and orange.

“It is more than a drink. Basically, it is life. I don’t know what I would be without coffee. I would be a different person. Basically, it’s in my DNA.”

Tuyishime dreams of opening more shops in the area and is now selling his beans at some gourmet stores and online.

He’s happy the locals are embracing his coffee, and his family.

“When I immigrated here in America in 2015, I was welcomed by the community, especially in the Boston area, so it was my task to bring the best coffee to this community.”

