Moose rescued after falling into well in Maine

PEMBROKE, ME — A moose was rescued after falling into a well in Pembroke, Maine on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Cole’s Sheds and required a five-hour rescue operation involving the Warden Service and biologists.

The property owner, who recently purchased the land, didn’t even know there was a well on the property until the moose crashed through it.

The video of the rescue is credited to Delaney Reyn Gardner.

The moose is now back on the loose, thanks to the efforts of the rescue team.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group