‘Monstrous’: Trucker gets prison time for transporting minor girl to Rhode Island for sex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A truck driver has been sentenced to federal prison for having sex with a minor girl who traveled with him to Rhode Island in his tractor-trailer truck, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

David Romero Reyes, 55, of Stafford, Virginia, was sentenced on Tuesday to 17 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda. Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. handed down his sentence.

Romero Reyes pleaded guilty on Sept. 3, 2025 to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was also given 20 years of supervised release following his prison term and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

“The sentence imposed in this case reflects the defendant’s monstrous actions. There is no place in our federal district or in our society for such egregious abuse of a child,” Calenda said. “This office will use every available resource to ensure that those who prey on the most vulnerable will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court documents, in April 2021, Romero Reyes was detained by Naval Station Newport Police after a routine background check to enter the Navy base to make a delivery.

Police determined that he was wanted in Texas on a charge of felony assault of a child.

The young girl was found inside the sleeping compartment of the truck during a routine inspection, prosecutors said. The girl was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for medical evaluation. There, doctors determined that she was approximately five months pregnant.

The girl was reported missing from her Virginia home in July 2020, when she was 14 years old.

An investigation determined that Romero Reyes was known to the girl and to her family before her disappearance, Calenda said.

The Naval Station Newport Police, FBI, and Rhode Island State Police investigated the case.

