Monster Jam® is set to return to Foxborough next year!

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gillette Stadium announced on Thursday that the thrilling and exciting Monster Jam® is coming back on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

“This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets™” Gillette stadium creates a dirt road course that monster trucks drive around, completing a variety of tricks and spectacular thrills that make you stand up in your seat.

As fans and attendees show up to the event, they can get a close-up view of their favorite trucks, meet and get autographs from their favorite drivers, and participate in activities around the area.

Monster Jam drivers (Gillette Stadium)

The event will have three main competitions: Racing, skills, and freestyle, where trucks “defy the laws of physics and do the impossible.” Fans will be able to determine the winner, as they get to score the drivers in real time.

Festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the main event begins at 5:00 p.m.

