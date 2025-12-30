Monitoring power outages, flight disruptions as powerful winds lash Mass.

BOSTON — Power outages and flight disruptions are a major concern on Tuesday as powerful wind gusts lash Massachusetts.

High wind warnings and advisories are posted statewide due to the threat of damaging gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were more than 1,500 outages scattered across the state, according to MEMA’s live tracking map.

The wind was also impacting flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport, with 45 delays and 17 cancellations as of 8:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.

A 59 mph gust was recorded at Logan Airport just after 4:30 a.m, according to the National Weather Service.

The fierce winds are expected to stick around through early Wednesday morning.

