High wind warnings, advisories across Mass. See where 60 mph gusts are expected today

DEDHAM, Mass. — Towns and cities across Massachusetts face the threat of damaging wind gusts and power outages throughout Tuesday into early Wednesday.

A high wind warning is in effect for Northern Worcester, Northern Middlesex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts up to 60 mph are possible in those areas.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS stated in its warning. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

The rest of Massachusetts, including Northern Berkshire,Southern Berkshire, Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, is under a wind advisory until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in those areas.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result,” the NWS wrote in its advisory. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group