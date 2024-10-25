‘Moment to shine’: Mass. native working as PA announcer at Dodger Stadium ready for World Series

LOS ANGELES — When you’re watching Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night on Boston 25 News, you’ll see many former Red Sox players take the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, but be sure to listen closely as well because the voice of a South Shore native making announcements over the Dodger Stadium public address system.

Todd Leitz grew up on the South Shore and thanks to his booming voice, he was a gig any baseball fan would dream of.

“It is a tremendous pleasure and honor to sit in that catbird seat and just to have that place full, hear the roar of the crowd, and be able to announce somebody like Shohei Ohtani’s name coming up to bat and then hearing the swell of the crowd noise,” Leitz said. “It’s this feeling of power, it’s this feeling of satisfaction, it’s just indescribable.”

Leitz is a man with a golden voice. He spent his formative years in Duxbury and like most kids who grew up around here, he’ll never forget his first trip to Fenway Park.

“They were playing the California Angels, they were called the California Angels at the time,” Leitz recalled. “First time walking out seeing the beautiful green grass of the baseball field. That was a wonderful memory.”

After spending decades working in radio in Los Angeles, he landed the public address job with the Dodgers.

Leitz said calling Game 1 of the Fall Classic will undoubtedly be a tremendous thrill.

“I know I’ll probably be doing the starting lineups on FOX right before the game and that’s always a thrill. That’s when I get my little moment to shine. I’m always the little voice in the background but this time I’ll be live on FOX,” Leitz said. “That’s the real thrill for me. I want to make sure I do that beautifully, do that right.”

Leitz told Boston 25 that one of his favorite players to introduce is Kiké Hernández because he can add a little flair to it.

Leitz previously worked the microphone at Dodger Stadium for the World Series in 2017 and 2018, when the Red Sox beat Los Angeles.

