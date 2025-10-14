Mom, her boyfriend, aunt charged in death of girl found in bin outside abandoned New England home

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The mother of a 12-year-old girl whose remains were found last week in a storage bin outside of an abandoned home in Connecticut has been charged in her death, along with her boyfriend and sister.

Karla Garcia, 29m, of New Britain, was being held on $5 million bail and was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. She faces numerous counts, including murder with special circumstances and conspiracy. It’s not known if she has retained an attorney.

Karla Garcia (Farmington Police Department)

The counts stem from the death of Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres Garcia, who authorities say suffered “prolonged physical abuse and malnourishment” before she was killed last fall.

Police found her remains on Wednesday in a container behind an abandoned home after they responded to reports of suspicious activity at the residence.

Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres Garcia (Farmington Police Department)

Karla Garcia and her 28-year-old sister, Jackelyn Garcia of New Britain, were both arrested Sunday.

Jackelyn Garcia (Farmington Police Department)

Karla Garcia’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Jonatan Nanita — who authorities believe was the person seen dropping off several items and a large storage bin at the home, which spurred the 911 call last week — was captured Monday night.

Jonathan Abel Nanita (Farmington Police Department)

Nanita faces numerous counts, including murder with special circumstances and conspiracy, while Jackelyn Garcia is charged with unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, and intentional cruelty to a person under 19 years old. She was being held on $1 million bail and was due to be arraigned on Tuesday with her sister, while Nanita’s initial court date has not been scheduled.

It wasn’t known on Tuesday if either Nanita or Jackelyn Garcia have retained attorneys.

Speaking Monday at a news conference, New Britain Police Chief Matt Marino said officers found the child’s remains in an “advanced state of decomposition.” Authorities are still working to determine when and where she died, but they say she may have been dead since last fall 2024 while her family was living in the nearby town of Farmington.

Investigators believe Jacqueline’s body was kept in the family’s basement before they relocated to New Britain, Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson said.

In a joint statement shared with Boston 25 News, Marino and Melanson wrote, “This is a heartbreaking and deeply disturbing case. Our detectives, along with our local and state partners, have worked tirelessly to uncover the truth and to bring justice for Jacqueline. No child should ever have to endure such suffering.”

Further details about the case have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, which Marino said could take months to complete.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Farmington police at 860-675-2460.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group