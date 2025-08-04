Missing Woburn boy, grandfather found safe, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Woburn boy who was reported missing over the weekend was found safe with his grandfather on Monday morning, authorities said.

Micah Jones, 8, and his 52-year-old grandfather, Anthony Banks, were located in Cambridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

On Sunday night, state police announced that Jones was last seen on Saturday when his mother entrusted him to the care of Banks.

State police then asked the public for help with tracking Jones and Banks down.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group