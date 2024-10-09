Missing teenage girl who has autism found safe after search in New Hampshire town

STRATHAM, N.H. — UPDATE -- 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9:

Police say Elyz has been located and is in good health.

“We would like to thank all of our partnering agencies who assisted in the search, as well as residents who called, messaged, shared our post, commented, and volunteered to assist in any capacity they could,” the Stratham Police Department said in a Facebook post.

There were no additional details available.

Previous story:

There is a large search underway in New Hampshire on Wednesday for a missing teenage girl who has autism, authorities said.

The search is unfolding in the town of Stratham, where officers are trying to track down 15-year-old Elyza D., according to the Stratham Police Department. Police said the girl was last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Point of Rocks Terrace.

Elyza has short brown hair and hazel eyes. She is said to be about 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Elyza’s whereabouts is urged to contact 603-778-9691.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

