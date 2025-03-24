Missing Rhode Island woman found alive in parked car, caregiver facing charges

CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND — A woman who went missing last week in Rhode Island has been located and is safe.

According to the Cranston Police Department, 45-year-old Linda DaLomba, who has autism, was found in a parked car in Cranston on Sunday, after being missing for four days.

Cranston police have now charged DaLomba’s caregiver, 53-year-old Roberta Gerard, in connection with her disappearance. Authorities say Gerard misled police during the investigation.

Initially, Gerard told investigators that DaLomba had vanished inside a Burlington Coat Factory. However, after reviewing surveillance footage and further questioning Gerard, it was revealed that she had fabricated the story.

“She had been at the location for a period of time, and part of our investigation is determining how DaLomba ended up in the back of the car—whether someone placed her there or if she climbed in herself,” Cranston Police said in a press conference,

DaLomba was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Gerard now faces charges of felony abuse, neglect, exploitation of an impaired adult, and obstructing justice.

She was released on $5,000 bail and is scheduled for an arraignment in Warwick on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

