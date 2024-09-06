Missing juvenile with autism found safe after search in Gardner, police say

GARDNER, Mass. — A missing juvenile with autism was found safe following a search in Gardner on Friday morning.
Aiden Whalen was reported missing Friday morning around 7 a.m., according to the Gardner Police Department.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the department announced that Whalen had been located.
“Thank you everyone for your help,” police wrote in an updated Facebook post.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
