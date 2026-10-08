Milton votes to stop using Flock license plate reader cameras

MILTON, Mass. — Flock cameras are now off in another Massachusetts community.

The Milton Select Board voted Tuesday to stop using the automatic license plate readers.

Flock cameras have faced criticism nationwide over privacy concerns.

Boston 25 has also reported on several cases of alleged misuse by police officers in Stow, New Bedford, and Braintree.

Some towns have continued using the cameras while limiting the number of officers who have access to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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