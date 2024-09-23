For millions of Americans, substance abuse and addiction remain a difficult struggle

This week is the last week for National Recovery Month.

It’s held every September, as a way to highlight the resources – and the struggle – for those dealing with substance abuse.

In 2023, an estimated 107,000 people died from a drug overdose in the U.S., according to the CDC.

That’s down from 111,000 deaths in 2022, and the first decline we’ve seen since 2018.

But those numbers are still far too high, especially for grieving families.

Fentanyl accounts for most of the deaths.

Dr. Sarah Wakeman, senior medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham, said that 24 million Americans are in recovery right now.

It is proof, she says, that treatment works – and continues to improve.

“And many of the common myths that folks may have heard and take as truth, things like ‘People have to hit bottom’ or ‘You have to practice tough love.’ That’s not true,” Wakeman said.

“And if we did that with any other disease, people would think it was ludicrous. Imagine a patient with diabetes, if they came to see their doctor and their doctor said, ‘Oh no, go back out there, you’ve got to hit rock bottom before I offer you insulin.’ We would never do that,” Wakeman said.

Tens of millions of people struggle with substance abuse and addiction, what we now know is a common medical condition.

And Dr. Wakeman says many medical offices are working to erase the stigma associated with it, because the stigma is often one reason people choose not to seek treatment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group