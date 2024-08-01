Million-dollar prize claimed three weeks ahead of expiration

A cash prize is better late than never.

The Ma Lottery Winner Trust claimed a $1 million Powerball prize just three weeks before it was too late, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of drawing to claim prizes. Expired winnings become part of the net profit the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth.

The prize comes from the multi-state game’s drawing on August 21, 2023, and was set to expire Wednesday, August 21.

Represented by trustee Elizabeth Caruso, the trust claimed its prize Wednesday, July 31 at Massachusetts State Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro Mini Mart on Main Street in Watertown, the store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group