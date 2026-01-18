Millbury Cinema hosts Patriots watch parties in historic building

MILLBURY, Mass. — The Elm Draught House Cinema has a unique character inside the former church from the 1800’s. Now, it features one big screen with a ‘Hollywood’ sign above it, with class movie figurines scattered around the inside.

The owner, Jim Perry, took over the space back in 2000. Since then, he’s featured movies six nights a week. However, every fall, the Patriots became a main feature.

“Through the Tom Brady era, it was a lot of fun. Since the pandemic, not so much. But now that the Patriots are doing well, I do well,” Perry said. “People come here to watch the Pats. It’s not a barroom atmosphere. It’s a family fun establishment to watch the games.”

Perry says they average about 50 to 75 people for the regular season games. Playoff watch parties are a full house, with about 200 people filling up the seats.

It’s also affordable. There is no charge to get into the watch party, and concessions are cheaper than in a typical movie theater. Pizza is $8 and a bottle of water is $1.

“A fun way to generate some revenue like these small little art houses alive,” Perry said. “If they cannot afford cable at home they can come here and catch the game.”

Perry limits the playoff crowds to 18 years and older because they’ve had to turn people away in the past because the theater is at capacity. People there on Saturday night say they plan to be back Sunday to watch football.

“We watch the Patriots here. It’s great. A lot of fun, everyone is yelling and screaming. You feel like you’re at the game,” Joan said. “You got to get here early or you won’t get a seat.”

“Sit. Enjoy a meal. Have a beer and be comfortable, at a very good price,” Clem said.

The Cinema also shows Bruins and Celtics playoff games. Perry says he plans to showcase World Cup games this summer as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group