Milford teen killed in early morning rollover crash in Northbridge

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A teen from Milford was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Northbridge Monday,

Police officers responded to a one-car crash on Quaker Street. Responding officers found the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Civic, down an embankment with the driver trapped inside, Northbridge police chief Tim Laabie told Boston 25 News.

Crews were eventually able to pull Maverick Westcott, 18, of Milford out of the heavily damaged Civic but pronounced him deceased at the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the Civic was traveling south on Quaker Street at a high rate of speed when it lost control, left the roadway, flipped over the guard rail, and struck a tree, crushing the roof.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office is assisting Northbridge police with the investigation.

