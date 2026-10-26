Milford police warn residents amid rise in thefts from vehicles

MILFORD, Mass. — Milford Police are warning residents to lock their cars and secure their belongings amid an increase in reported thefts from vehicles.

Police said Sunday that while suspects connected to previous incidents have been identified and charged, additional thefts continue to be reported in the community.

Authorities are urging residents to make sure their vehicle doors are locked and never leave valuables visible or unsecured inside their cars.

Residents who notice suspicious activity are encouraged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group