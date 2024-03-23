Milford man wins $1 million lottery prize after stopping to put gas in wife’s car

A Milford man trying to do his wife a favor returned home with a full tank of gas and a windfall of cash.

Joshua Chunis stopped to get gas for his wife’s car at a Sunoco in Worcester and decided to also buy a $20 lottery ticket, according to the Mass Lottery. The ticket proved lucky, winning him a $1 million prize from the $10,000,000 Lucky Bucks game.

The Milford man opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.

Chunis says he wants to use some of the winnings to do some work on the house.

