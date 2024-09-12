Milford man charged with multiple counts of child porn, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A months-long child porn investigation culminated in the arrest of a Milford man on Wednesday, according to authorities.

33-year-old David Lieberman is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say a search warrant was executed in the area of Casey Drive around 5:19 p.m. with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit.

Liberman was held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday.

“I would like to thank our detective division and Massachusetts State Police for their exceptional work and unwavering dedication to investigating internet crimes against children,” Deputy Chief Carlos Sousa said. “Their commitment to this critically important area of law enforcement, has made a significant and lasting impact on the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable of victims.”

