Milford man accused of stabbing another man in head with fork

MILFORD, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man in the head with a fork at a home in Milford last week.

Wilson Jhavier Guasco Morocho is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Milford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Main Street just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday found a 26-year-old victim bleeding from the head, police said.

Investigators noted that the victim officers he was attacked with fork and that suspect, later identified as Morocho, had fled the scene on foot.

Morocho was later tracked down in the area of Congress Street near Milford Town Park and was taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Morocho would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

