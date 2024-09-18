‘Mighty Marshall’ honors memories of teachers, loved ones taken by cancer too soon

QUINCY, Mass. — Cancer rates have surged 79 percent in patients under the age of 50 in the last three decades, according to at least one recent study.

It’s a statistic that hits painfully close to home for the students and staff at Clifford Marshall Elementary School in Quincy.

“Starting about two years ago, we just had a tremendous uptick in cancer cases among our staff and our staff families,” says Heather Patch, Marshall Elementary Principal.

Patch is leading the school’s second annual team walk to raise donations for the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund, benefiting cancer care and research. It’s a cause that’s near and dear to many hearts on team “Mighty Marshall.”

“For me personally, the most difficult one was my friend Christine,” recalls third grade teacher Patricia Wasiolek.

Christine Fiander and Wasiolek were almost inseparable on campus, often visiting each other’s classrooms. Christine taught second grade and was one of Wasiolek’s closest friends and confidants.

Christine died a week before Christmas 2023, seven months after discovering she had Stage 4 colon cancer. She was only 39 years old.

“She loved being here,” recalls Steve Fiander, Christine’s father. “She loved her kids, she loved this school.”

“She fought every second,” says Christine’s husband, Mike Gushue. “She did it with a smile. She did it with humor and compassion for others.”

A few halls over, Kindergarten teacher Desiree Troy is grieving the loss of her son.

“[He] was actually a student here, a former student,” Troy said as she fought back tears.

Matthew Troy grew from a student in Marshall’s halls to become a local firefighter. He passed away over the summer after a two-year battle with a rare form of bile duct cancer at just 32.

“He was funny,” his mother remembers. “He was active. He was extremely healthy. He always exercised. He was amazing.”

Matthew’s cancer was detected by bloodwork from a routine physical. Christine thought she had a stomach virus, and with no family history had no reason to think she needed a colonoscopy before age 45.

They are just two of the reasons why Mighty Marshall is participating in this year’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Walk. They hope to raise awareness for earlier screenings and routine annual physicals which could potentially save future lives.

This year’s Jimmy Walk is coming up on Oct. 6, and Boston 25 News is a proud to be a sponsor.

