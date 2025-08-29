Woman arrested amid suspicious package investigation at Concord store, prompting bomb squad response

CONCORD, Mass. — A woman will face criminal charges after intentionally leaving a suspicious package at a Concord convenience store Thursday night and pulling the fire alarm, according to authorities.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Concord fire officials say they were called to the Dunkin Donuts at 1641 Sudbury Road for a report of a fire alarm going off.

Arriving crews discovered that two alarms in the store were intentionally pulled by a woman who had since fled the scene.

According to Concord Police, the woman then went next door to the Nine Acre Farm Convenience store around 7:30 p.m. and made threatening statements to staff.

The woman allegedly left a suitcase inside the store before fleeing in a vehicle.

Out of an abundance of caution, the convenience store and Dunkin Donuts were both closed, and all businesses within 300 feet of the store were evacuated.

No homes are in the immediate vicinity.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to evaluate the suitcase the woman left.

Investigators determined the suitcase did not contain any explosives or incendiary devices.

Concord MA suspicious device

Police began searching for the woman and found her crashed vehicle on South Great Road in Lincoln shortly thereafter.

Investigators discovered the woman had fled from the vehicle, but they located her in a wooded area nearby.

She was taken into custody. Her identity is not being released yet, but police say she will face criminal charges.

Sudbury Road was shut down from Nashawtuc Country Club to the Sudbury Line, as was Route 117 from Dakin Road in Sudbury to Lee’s Bridge while police investigated.

All roadways have since reopened.

Along with the bomb squad, Concord Police and the fire department all responded to the scene.

The Acton and Bedford Fire Departments are providing mutual aid at Concord’s station at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group