Woburn Police not recommending charges following Pop Warner scuffle

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn Police are not recommending charges after a physical disturbance broke out following Sunday’s game against the Roxbury Titans.

Boston 25 News was tipped off about the incident on Sunday and first reported on a police investigation on Monday.

Woburn’s Police Chief initially described it as a “wrestling match” that broke on the field after Woburn won the game.

However, he later described it as a scuffle involving interference from at least one Roxbury parent.

Chief Rufo provided an update on Tuesday and said that the investigation is now closed “unless anything compelling is brought to our attention”.

Boston 25 News has been sorting through conflicting reports about exactly what unfolded for the last several days.

Several Woburn parents told Boston 25 News that the altercation involving at least one parent and one player from Roxbury escalated quickly.

They said they were worried for the safety of the kids ages 12 and 13.

Some parents have accused an adult of assaulting a child on the field. However, as of Tuesday, no alleged victims had come forward to press charges.

Woburn Police officers responded to the scene and began investigating the circumstances from there.

Boston 25 News reached out to coaches from both teams and has not heard back.

