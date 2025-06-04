Two children injured after being hit by car in Woburn, police say

WOBURN, Mass. — Two children were struck by a car while riding a bike in Woburn on Tuesday.

According to police, the collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Cambridge Road and Sylvanus Wood Lane.

Witnesses reportedly told arriving officers one of the children was operating the bike while the second one was standing on pegs in the back.

The juvenile bicyclist took a wide left turn onto Cambridge Road when they were hit head-on by a vehicle, according to police.

Both children were taken to an area hospital with minor injures. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

