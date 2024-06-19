Transformer issue causes unsafe CO levels at Cambridge apartment, prompting evacuations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Crews responded to a large apartment building on Wednesday after a transformer issue caused a carbon monoxide leak, according to authorities.

The Cambridge Fire Department says around 1:30 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of Magazine Street for a transformer issue.

A few hours later, they evacuated 154-158 Magazine Street due to heightened carbon monoxide levels. It is unclear how many people were displaced and how long they will be out of their homes for.

Eversource crews are working to restore power to the area.

No further information was immediately available.

I) Update on the Still Alarm for the transformer issue: FD companies remain working on scene. The large apt bldg at 154 thru 158 Magazine St has been evacuated for safety due to CO levels. @EversourceMA crews are working in area manholes to correct the issue & restore power. https://t.co/NgoL6w5D7u pic.twitter.com/XvnwCHcRps — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) June 19, 2024

