Transformer issue causes unsafe CO levels at Cambridge apartment, prompting evacuations

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Crews responded to a large apartment building on Wednesday after a transformer issue caused a carbon monoxide leak, according to authorities.

The Cambridge Fire Department says around 1:30 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of Magazine Street for a transformer issue.

A few hours later, they evacuated 154-158 Magazine Street due to heightened carbon monoxide levels. It is unclear how many people were displaced and how long they will be out of their homes for.

Eversource crews are working to restore power to the area.

No further information was immediately available.

