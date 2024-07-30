Stoneham bridge dedicated to fallen MSP Trooper Tamar Bucci

STONEHAM, Mass. — An overpass on I-93 in Stoneham was dedicated on Monday to a State Trooper who died in the line of duty in 2022.

Governor Maura Healey, State Police Colonel John Mawn, state officials, and members of the local community gathered on Forest Street to commemorate the Trooper Tamar A. Bucci Memorial Bridge.

The ceremony included performances by the State Police Honor Guard, Pipes & Drums as well as tributes by the Colonel, the Governor, and Bucci’s mother and father.

“Trooper Bucci responded selflessly [on the day of her death] and in doing so gave the full measure of sacrifice in the performance of her duty,” Colonel Mawn said.

Bucci was aiding a disabled motorist on March 4, 2022, when her cruiser was struck by an oil tanker. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In 2023, her name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Trooper Bucci graduated the State Police Academy at Gillette Stadium on May 6, 2020 as a member of the 85th Recruit Training Troop.

She is survived by her mother and her father, two sisters, a step-sister, and a step-brother.

