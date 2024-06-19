Middlesex County

Serious pedestrian crash on Chelmsford highway under investigation

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Traffic is being detoured from the scene of a pedestrian crash on Route 3 Tuesday night.

According to MassDOT, around 10:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Route 3 southbound near the exit to Route 129.

It is unclear if the vehicle involved stayed on scene or if the driver will face any charges.

Highway officials are diverting traffic onto Route 129 for the time being.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

