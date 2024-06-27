Serious motor vehicle crash in Woburn prompts lane closures

WOBURN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on a Woburn roadway.

Police say the collision occurred on Commerce Way at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

It is unclear how many cars are involved or the extent of injuries.

The southbound side of Commerce Way has been closed to traffic.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

We are on scene at a very serious motor vehicle crash on Commerce Way at Commonwe Ave. The Southbound side of Commerce Way is closed for investigation. Please avoid this area. Posted by Woburn, MA Police Department on Wednesday, June 26, 2024

