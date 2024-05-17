Public’s help sought finding missing Watertown woman

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a Watertown woman who reportedly went missing on Friday night.

According to Watertown Police, 34-year-old Bogalech Gedore was last seen by a family she was nannying for on May 10 and hasn’t been heard from since.

She came from the United Arab Emirates eight months ago and officials say she doesn’t speak English well.

Gedore is not believed to have friends or family in the immediate area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Watertown Police at 617-972-6500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

