Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault early Tuesday morning.

According to Cambridge Police, a victim reported that they were conversing with three individuals around 12:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Franklin Street and that they don’t recall what happened next.

The victim reported waking up in a Central Square parking lot having been assaulted. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-9151.

A description of the suspect or suspects involved was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

