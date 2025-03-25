Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Newton, police say

NEWTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Sumner Street.

The pedestrian, who was walking in a crosswalk, was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue, according to Newton Police.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A Boston 25 captured video of a silver Hyundai parked at the scene where authorities were investigating.

However, police did not say whether or not the striking vehicle remained at the scene or if that driver is facing any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group