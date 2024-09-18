Man indicted on ‘nightmarish’ sex trafficking crimes accused of robberies across Mass., police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man accused of sex trafficking a woman and forcing her to help him rob several convenience stores across the Commonwealth was indicted on Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted 26-year-old David Walker on one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of coercing a person to travel for purposes of prostitution, five counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce, and one count of possessing, using, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the federal indictment, Walker initiated a romantic relationship with his victim on social media and then pressured her to engage in commercial sex. When the victim refused, Walker reportedly became violent, slamming her to the floor and choking her.

Police say Walker required his victim to make $800 a day selling her body for sex, taking all the money for himself. He would allegedly physically and sexually abuse her if she made less than the required amount.

Charging documents say Walker’s abuse of the victim included choking her until she lost consciousness, holding knives to her throat, and even holding a loaded gun to her head, as well as threatening to kill her and her family.

Walker allegedly forced the victim to use drugs including crack, cocaine, mushrooms, and Percocet to make her less able to refuse his demands. The duo reportedly engaged in commercial sex trafficking from Massachusetts to Maine.

In October 2023, Walker robbed four separate 7-Eleven convenience stores in West Roxbury, Cambridge, Watertown, and Pepperell and attempted to rob a fifth location in Everett with the assistance of the victim, according to the indictment. The victim was allegedly forced to drive Walker to Dorchester where he could pick up a semi-automatic handgun to engage in the West Roxbury robbery.

Walker is currently in state custody on related charges and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

“The acts of extreme violence Walker is charged with paint a nightmarish picture,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol for Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “The account from this survivor is heartbreaking and unfortunately, one we see too often from those who are trafficked. Benign romantic relationships can quickly be upended and turned into a relationship of abuse, violence, and coercion.”

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

“This indictment is one of many we have brought against men who traffic women through force, fraud, or coercion,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “The penalties for such conduct are rightly severe and this office is steadfast in its commitment to protecting victims of trafficking and ensuring that those who engage in such reprehensible conduct are brought to justice.”

