Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Stoneham church

STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into St. Patrick’s Church.

39-year-old Ricardo Rubio was charged with breaking and entering during the night time. He was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the church on Central Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a burglary alarm sounding.

Responding officers discovered an open window with the screen detached on the lower level of the building.

A suspect wasn’t located during a subsequent search of the church, which included a police K9.

Investigators were able to collect evidence at the scene and identified Rubio as a suspect.

He was located at his home in Stoneham and taken into custody.

“I want to recognize the prompt and professional work of our patrol officers and detectives in responding to the recent incident at the church,” Chief James O’Connor said. “Fortunately, no items of value were taken, and our team was able to quickly identify those responsible. We hope this swift resolution brings a sense of reassurance to the church community.”

