‘It’s alarming’: Butterfly populations are plummeting, stressing ecosystem

WESTFORD, Mass. — Butterflies are one of nature’s most beautiful creations, but the picturesque insects are facing threats that are decimating their numbers.

The journal Science recently published a report that found the butterfly population has dropped by 22% since 2000.

Alana Archangelo, the insect curator at The Butterfly Place in Westford, says people love butterflies beyond their visual appearance.

“Sometimes they have a spiritual connotation associated with them. Some people associate them with peace. Photographers associate them with beautiful photography and nature.”

The Butterfly Place has dozens of different types of butterflies from all corners of the globe.

The facility can draw more than 500 visitors on a weekend day.

Although butterflies are known for their beauty, they also play an important role in the ecosystem.

Archangelo says they’re excellent pollinators.

She says they also are part of the food chain for larger animals.

“They’re a representative species, so what’s happening with butterflies as insects is probably happening across the board with insects we’re not studying because they’re not pretty or iconic.”

She says everyone should be concerned about losing a pollinator like the butterfly.

“That has a toll on human beings in particular because one of three bites of food that we eat depends on pollinators into order to grow.”

Archangelo believes several factors are playing a role in the reduction of the butterfly population.

Wildfires and droughts caused by climate change are disrupting migratory patterns.

Pesticide usage, both in agriculture and lawn maintenance, is taking a toll.

And loss of habitat from development is also causing stress.

“It’s alarming,” Archangelo said.

Sue D’Alelio traveled from Medford to Westford to experience the Butterfly Place.

“For me, it’s to understand how something seemingly so little plays such an incredibly powerful role in our life, our everyday life, what we eat, what we get beauty from, joy from.”

One way to help butterflies is to plant a pollinator garden.

If that’s not possible, another idea is to weed a little less aggressively, leaving some space for plants like milkweed and golden rod to grow.

Butterflies absolutely love those.

