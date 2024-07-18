Investigation underway after man drowns at Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from a pond in Concord.

Troopers say they responded to Walden Pond just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a 62-year-old Allston man struggling in the water, according to State Police. DCR lifeguards pulled the man from the water and Concord firefighters transported him to Emerson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Investigators say the man was swimming outside the designated swimming area and had been observed wearing snorkeling gear. Other swimmers reportedly found him unresponsive about 200 feet from shore.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

